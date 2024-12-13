Friday the 13th got off to a pretty wild start for lottery players this December.

Whatever your thoughts are on the spooky number 13, a strange coincidence in this week's Mega Millions jackpot raised eyebrows.

That's because the jackpot sat at an estimated $670 million to start the day on Friday the 13th, which also marks the latest drawing for the game, according to the Illinois Lottery. The digits in the prize number - 6-7-0 - when added up, total 13.

What's more, the current jackpot prize, which has continued to grow as the day goes on, actually began on -- wait for it -- Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

According to Mega Millions, while many see Friday the 13th as an unlucky day, it has proven to be quite lucky for a handful of players before.

Seven jackpot prizes have been won on the "day known for pervasive superstitions" in Mega Millions history, including one last year.

If won, that would make Friday's jackpot the eighth to be won on Friday the 13th and the eighth largest won in U.S. history.

The last Mega Millions jackpot won on a Friday the 13th was on Jan. 13, 2023, when a giant $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine.

Earlier this year, an Illinois Lottery player won $552 million playing Mega Millions on the Illinois Lottery mobile app – the largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the U.S.

Throughout 2024, seven Illinois Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 10 p.m. CST on Tuesdays and Fridays. As of Friday afternoon, the jackpot had risen to $695 million.

The top Mega Millions jackpots: