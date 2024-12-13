For the first time, family of Dr. Olga Duchon, a well-known Lake County endocrinologist, spoke publicly about her death.

"My sister was an angel," said her sister Tatiana Maya. "I can't say much, because it's very emotional to me. The good thing is we have her daughter. She looks exactly like my sister, and I have to give her a beautiful future."

Maya has temporary custody of Duchon's 3-year-old child and hopes to get full custody in Lake County Court next month.

William Zientek, Duchon's ex and the father of their child, is accused of hitting Duchon twice in the head with a baseball bat then shooting and killing her at his Barrington home last month.

The State's Attorney maintains Zientek lured Duchon there and an argument ensued. The child was a witness.

"We’re here for justice for all the victims, and we're committed to make sure that this murderer is in prison for the rest of his life," Maya told NBC Chicago.

Duchon had an order of protection against Zientek in 2021 when they split. However, Zientek's defense attorney is painting a different picture of the tragic shooting.

"We alleged since the beginning that this was a self-defense issue," said attorney Thomas Glasgow. "That is what my client [Zientek] has told me; that is what we have spoke about repeatedly."

He alleges Duchon was the one to bring the gun to his house and threaten him.

Duchon's family and friends were shocked to hear the allegations.

"Dr. Olga Duchon hated guns. She never had a gun in her life," said family friend Paul Wharton. "What did [Zientek] do first before the self-defense thing happened? Did it happen before or after you hit her with the baseball bat?"

Meanwhile the defense has a hard drive with more than 50 articles of evidence, including officer body camera and cell phone data leading up to the shooting. They have yet to review the materials but are hopeful there will be key evidence to prove self defense.

"Depending on what we find in there, it may be a key to getting him released," Glasgow said. "All of this is important for me to determine the sufficiency of the claim and what position we’ll be taking when we go to trial.”

Zientek will remain in custody and be back in court Jan. 9 for an arraignment.