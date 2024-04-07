Two of the best wide receivers in this year’s draft class are reportedly coming to Halas Hall for a top-30 visit. Word came out on Sunday that both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers will meet with the Bears in the coming days.

#LSU WR Malik Nabers, one of the Draft’s top receivers, is visiting the #Titans on Monday, source said. This week, he also has Top 30 visits to the #Jets on Tuesday and #Bears on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

Nabers has the talent to be a top-five pick in the draft because he’s a big play waiting to happen and he’s also extremely versatile. According to PFF, Nabers split his time nearly evenly between snaps out wide and in the slot. No matter where he lined up, he was one of the most explosive deep threats in the nation. Nabers finished the year with a whopping 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 1,568 yards were second in the nation, and his 3.64 yards per route run was third.

The Bears are scheduled to host Marvin Harrison Jr., Laiatu Latu and Xavier Worthy for visits at Halas Hall on Monday, per source. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 7, 2024

Harrison Jr. has long been considered the top wide receiver in the draft, so it seems unlikely that he’d fall to the Bears at the No. 9 pick. If the Bears want to add him to the roster, they’ll likely have to trade up to get him.

Harrison Jr. can do it all and beats defenses in a variety of ways. He’s great off the line, he’s a wonderful route runner and boasts phenomenal hands when catching the ball. Beyond the raw talent and technique, Harrison Jr. has also been lauded for his top-notch work ethic and supreme competitive drive. Over the past two seasons, Harrison Jr. caught 144 passes for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2023, which recognizes the best wide receiver in the nation and finished fourth in Heisman voting.

The Bears reportedly met with Rome Odunze– the last wide receiver in the “big three” – last week.

The Bears have several options to consider with the No. 9 pick besides drafting another stud wide receiver. They could take an offensive tackle, a pass rusher, or even trade back if all the top-tier talent they’ve identified is off the board.

