What David Ross, Marcus Stroman, Cubs Are Up to Amid MLB Lockout

What Ross, Stroman, Cubs are up to during MLB lockout

Typically, we’d be a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training.

But with MLB’s lockout nearing the seven-week mark, when camps will open is up in the air — with a delay fully possible as labor negotiations roll on.

So, what are the Cubs up to?

Between being part of high-profile basketball farewell tours, having babies and doing puzzles, a lot more than you might think.

Cubs manager David Ross, a Florida State fan who lives in Tallahassee, made an appearance at Duke men’s basketball practice Tuesday ahead of the Blue Devils’ matchup against the Seminoles.

Ross posed for a picture with Duke coaches Mike Krzyzewski, a Chicago native and avid Cubs fan, and Chicagoland native Jon Scheyer. His appearance caught the attention of new Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, the pride of the Blue Devils’ baseball program.

And speaking of Stroman, he’s been the most active Cub on social media during the lockout — documenting everything from fatherhood to his workout sessions on Twitter. He announced the birth of his son, Kai, in early December.

Kai Zen Stroman. December 10th, 2021. 8lbs 2oz. 22 inches. Little legend is here. Time to be the best daddy in the world! 👼🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 10, 2021

With Cubs trainers and facilities off limits during the lockout, Stroman and other pitchers have been throwing on their own.

Adbert Alzolay and Justin Steele got together for a workout last month, and new Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is back in the batting cage as he works his way back from his season-ending surgery last June.

Alzolay and Manny Rodríguez were among the Cubs to participate in a deadlifting challenge — which Rodríguez appeared to win.

Getting better with my posture .455 pic.twitter.com/yXUvb20Njn — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) January 5, 2022

And as he awaits his next chance to puzzle hitters in the batter's box, Alzolay has taken up jigsaw puzzles in his free time.

How off-season is going 😂😂.. I need to get back on the field asap pic.twitter.com/t8pyz5J1ht — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) January 15, 2022

Podcast master and coffee man Ian Happ has kept up with his side hustles along with his duties as the Cubs' players union representative. Anthony Rizzo made an appearance on Happ's "The Compound" podcast in December.

Happ also attended a rally for his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, before the Bearcats' College Football Playoff game last month. Former Cubs front office assistant and fellow Bearcat Kevin Youkilis was another attendee.

