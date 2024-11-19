Chicago Fire narrowing site options for soccer-specific stadium: Report

Chicago Fire FC have played home games at Soldier Field for the last five seasons, but the team could be nearing a decision on where to build a new privately-financed home.

According to Crain’s Chicago, team owner Joe Mansueto and the Fire are looking to purchase a parcel of land for a new stadium at one of two developments in the city, with The 78 site in South Loop and the Lincoln Yards development between Lincoln Park and Bucktown the two likely finalists.

Mansueto has indicated interest in building a soccer-specific stadium within city limits, and said the stadium would be privately financed, a departure from the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox seeking a variety of public subsidies for their stadiums.

The White Sox are aiming to build a new stadium at The 78 site, while the Bears have evaluated multiple options for a new home, including in the south parking lot of the existing Soldier Field, a parcel of land formerly occupied by the Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center, and the former home of the Arlington International Racecourse, which the Bears purchased with the intent of building a new domed stadium.

According to The Athletic, Mansueto has emphasized the need to expand sponsorship opportunities for the Fire and expanding the availability of dates for games, both of which are issues with the team’s current relationship with the Bears at Soldier Field.

The Fire moved out of Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium after the 2019 season, returning to Soldier Field for the beginning of the 2020 campaign. Soldier Field had been the team’s home for the first four years of its existence, but then the club began bouncing between venues before settling in at SeatGeek Stadium in 2006.

Most of the league’s teams have moved into soccer-specific stadiums over the years, though Atlanta United FC, Charlotte FC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, Seattle Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps all share stadiums with teams in other sports.

According to Crain’s, it appears the Fire will extend their lease at Soldier Field beyond its expiration date following the 2025 season, though it’s unclear how long they will continue to play at the venue.