Large lines in downtown Chicago for Derrick Rose's pop-up flower shop

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose is being honored throughout the week leading up to a ceremony at the team’s Saturday game, but a pop-up flower shop drew a crowd of hundreds Thursday.

The pop-up shop was set up in downtown Chicago, and gave fans a chance to meet Rose and to pay tribute to someone who has had a big impact on their lives, according to a press release from adidas.

Hundreds of people lined up in Chicago for the installation, which got underway at noon.

According to a press release, the flower shop will remain open until 4 p.m. Thursday, with fans given the opportunity to send roses to people who have “impacted their journey.”

Those attending the event will be given the opportunity to meet Rose and to take a photo with the Bulls legend, according to the team.

Rose’s tour of the city will continue at his alma mater at Simeon Career Academy, where he will be part of an alumni team that will take on the team’s current varsity squad.

Rose will also be honored at a “Roses for Chicago” event Saturday in Clybourn Park, where fans can get adidas merchandise and potentially meet Rose at the installation of a floral arrangement paying tribute to his career.

The tributes for Rose will culminate with the Bulls honoring his career before their Jan. 4 game against the New York Knicks, with a halftime ceremony honoring the former No. 1 pick and NBA MVP.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

More information on the tributes to Rose can be found on the Bulls’ website.