Illinois Secretary of State to offer ‘expanded' services at west suburban DMV

In a continuation of efforts to streamline services needed by Illinois residents at DMV locations, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is expected to unveil a new facility offering more options in Aurora.

The new "DMV+," located at 970 N. Lake St., Suite B, will be unveiled during a press conference Monday morning, with the facility slated to open to the public at 2 p.m. the same day.

The facility is poised to offer services that have never been accessible at traditional DMV locations, including specialized services from the Business, Index, Administrative Hearings and Personnel Departments.

Previously, those specialized services would require an in-person visit to a Secretary of State's office in either downtown Chicago or Springfield.

The 10,000 square-foot facility dwarfs the size of the office's former Aurora facility, located at 339 E. Indian Trail, which has since officially closed.

According to Giannoulias' office, the larger space offers more customer stations, new technology and cross-trained employees.

More information regarding the facility is expected to be revealed Monday.