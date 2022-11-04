NBA Ref Accused of Calling Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie Multiple Expletives

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas.

After the Mavericks' 111-110 win, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****a*** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul.

"I would like to say, not only would I like [to not be fined for the technical], but I would like to not be called a b****a*** motherf***er to my teammate," Dinwiddie told reporters. "So if there is anybody that feels that way about me, not naming any names, they can address me personally face-to-face because no swear words were used in the direction of anybody."

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Dinwiddie didn't name the teammate who Brothers allegedly made the comment to.

Brothers, who's in his 29th NBA season, was not made available to the media postgame because pool reporter requests are only granted for rules clarification issues, per Marc Stein.

In the final minute of the first half, Brothers whistled Dinwiddie for a transition take foul on Gary Trent Jr. Dinwiddie didn't agree with the call and voiced his displeasure about it to Brothers before quickly being T'd up.

Dinwiddie claims he didn't say "anything that was personal" to Brothers while arguing the call.

"It was like, 'Hey, that wasn't a take foul,' or 'That wasn't a f***ing take foul,' or something like that," Dinwiddie said.

The Mavs guard added that he clapped sometime after the technical, and thought Brothers may have taken that as disrespectful even though he didn't intend it to be.

"I think he thought [me clapping] was disrespectful," Dinwiddie said. "If you watch the games, and I know that's what refs are supposed to do, you'd see that I clap to get the attention of my teammates, things of that nature. So it was nothing personal."

Dinwiddie asked the NBA to not fine him for the technical or his media session.

NBA players are fined $2,000 for each of their first five technicals in a season, followed by a $3,000 fine for technicals 6-10, a $4,000 fine for technicals 11-15 and a $5,000 fine for the 16th technical and beyond. The league does have the ability to rescind a technical if it finds the foul was unwarranted.