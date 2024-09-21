Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams demoted after all-nighter at Chicago casino: Reports

The Nationals demoted shortstop CJ Abrams on Friday after he spent the entirety of Thursday night at Chicago's downtown Bally's Casino, according to CHGO's Cody Delmendo. He was at the casino until 8 a.m., according to the report, hours before Friday's Cubs 1 p.m. game.

Source: CJ Abrams was at the Bally’s casino in the loop until 8 am this morning.



Perhaps fade him on the books today. Perhaps. — Cody Delmendo (@Cody_CHGO) September 20, 2024

Abrams, 23, led off for the Nationals on Friday, finishing 0-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a strikeout. He was informed of his demotion to Triple-A in West Palm, Fla., on Friday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. However, the Triple-A season is over, so Abrams won't play in any games while there.

Abrams has already exceeded the threshold for a full year of service with 172 days on the major league roster. The demotion will not affect his service time. However, he would lose around $30,000 of his $752,000 salary for missing the season's final week. He can file a grievance to the Major League Baseball Players Association if he feels the demotion is unjust.

The Nationals acquired Abrams two years ago as a centerpiece of the Juan Soto trade with the Padres. Before the All-Star break, Abrams hit .268 with a .832 OPS, contributing 15 home runs and 48 RBIs, too. For his efforts, he earned the first All-Star nod of his career.

The second half of Abrams' All-Star season hasn't gone to plan, however. He's hitting .203 from the plate with a .586 OPS. He's hit just five home runs and 17 RBIs. He's also struck out 48 times and walked just 10 times.

Abrams will be arbitration-eligible this winter, entering the system for the first time as a Super 2.

