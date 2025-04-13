Bears re-sign Kyler Gordon to blockbuster contract: Reports

The Chicago Bears have made another big splash, signing cornerback Kyler Gordon to a blockbuster contract extension.

According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gordon’s contract is for three years and includes $31.25 million in guaranteed money, making him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback.

Gordon was getting set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, and this deal will carry him through the 2028 season.

A second-round pick of the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft, Gordon quickly established himself as a critically important piece of the team’s roster in recent seasons. He racked up five interceptions in his first two seasons and had six passes defended in each season, and then had five passes defended, a forced fumble, and a career-high 75 tackles in the 2024 campaign for Chicago.

Bears GM Ryan Poles had said re-signing Gordon was a priority this offseason, and the move locks down another key piece of Chicago’s defense as they look to take strides forward under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.