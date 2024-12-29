Cubs trade first baseman Matt Mervis to Miami Marlins  

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made a trade, sending first baseman Matt Mervis to the Miami Marlins.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs will acquire utilityman Vidal Bruján from Miami in the swap.

After a breakout 2022 season in which he hit 36 home runs and drove in 119 RBI’s at the minor league level, Mervis made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2023, hitting three home runs in 90 at-bats for the North Siders.

He only appeared in 28 MLB games during the 2024 season, going 3-for-26 and slashing .115/.148/.154. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Iowa, appearing in 81 games and hitting 15 home runs in 302 at-bats.

Now, with the Cubs’ first base depth chart still loaded with options, it appeared that Mervis’ path back to the majors with the team was blocked up. The trade for Michael Busch prior to the 2024 season seemingly cemented that, with Busch emerging as a solid defender and a strong hitter for the Cubs.

Bruján began his career in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization before joining the Marlins for the 2024 season. He appeared in 102 MLB games, with two home runs and 16 RBI’s. He posted a .303 on-base percentage in his lone season with the cub.

According to Baseball Reference, Bruján holds value as a versatile defender capable of playing multiple positions, appearing in at least one game at every position except catcher last season. He was especially strong at shortstop and in right field, posting five defensive runs saved above average at each position.