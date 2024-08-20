Cubs closer Hector Neris DFA'ed, according to ESPN report

The Chicago Cubs have made a surprising roster move on Tuesday, reportedly designated closer Hector Neris for assignment.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs designated Neris for assignment and he has cleared waivers, which will ultimately lead to the team releasing him.

Neris appeared in 46 games with the Cubs this season, with an 8-4 record and 3.89 ERA on the year. He also had 17 saves, but had been prone to allowing too many baserunners, with his WHIP ballooning to 1.52 on the season, his worst since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Things reached a peak on Friday when Neris coughed up a three-run lead against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs and four hits in one inning of the work. Though the Cubs ultimately won the game, it was Neris’ fifth blown save of the season.

The move will also have salary ramifications for the Cubs, as Neris is set to make $9 million this season. While he’ll still get that money, he will not be able to hit the thresholds for a club option for the 2025 season in his contract, according to Spotrac. He would’ve had to make 60 appearances or to finish 45 games this season, and he didn’t hit either of the benchmarks.

Rogers also reported that the Cubs will call up pitcher Jack Neely, who was acquired from the New York Yankees in the July trade that sent Mark Leiter Jr. to the Big Apple.

Neely has made six appearances with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, with 13 strikeouts and just one unearned run allowed in 6.2 innings. Overall this season he has a 2.42 ERA in 37 appearances, with 76 strikeouts in 48.1 innings.

Neely could make his MLB debut this week when the Cubs take on the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field, with that series starting on Tuesday night.