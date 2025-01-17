Chicago Cubs' new blue jerseys revealed ahead of convention

The Chicago Cubs have unveiled a brand new jersey for the 2025 season, with powder blue coloring and a host of unique accents.

The team unveiled the jerseys with a hype video ahead of their annual Cubs Convention, which begins Friday night.

Chicago born.

Cubs worn.⁰⁰The new Blues Alternate debuts this season. pic.twitter.com/SZ8OAqLA9O — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 17, 2025

The jersey is the first new design for the Cubs since they unveiled their dark-blue City Connect jerseys during the 2021 season.

The jersey pays homage to the club’s road jerseys from the late 1970s and early 1980's, which were powder blue with the word “Chicago” across the chest.

A redesigned Cubs logo is on the front left portion of the jersey, with a “C” logo that looks similar to the team’s alternate logo from the 1907 season, along with a six-pointed star fans will recognize from Chicago’s iconic “Red Stars” flag.

A guitar pick-inspired patch rests on one of the sleeves of the jersey as well.

The hat will have a blue bill, along with the new look Cubs logo on a white panel on the front.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to a release from the team, the new logo also incorporates inspirations from different musical instrument brands. The "guitar pick" logo features an electric bolt that pays homage to Chicago's legacy as the "birthplace of the electrified blues," according to the team.

The Cubs will also wear socks featuring a six-string guitar stripe.

The last time the Cubs released new jerseys was in June 2021 when they unveiled their City Connect jerseys. The jerseys are navy blue with “Wrigleyville” across the front, along with powder blue accents and numbers.

The Cubs’ home jerseys, white with blue pinstripes and the Cubs’ logo on the front, first came into use in 1957 and while the exact design has changed during that time, the overall theme has remained the same.

The biggest change occurred in the 2005 and 2006 season when the Cubs removed their names from the backs of their jerseys. That was reversed in 2007.

The Cubs’ road jerseys were powder blue in the 1970s, with the team switching to a blue jersey with the Cubs’ logo on the front in the 1980s.

In 1990, the Cubs brought back gray road jerseys, and in 1997 they unveiled their blue third jerseys with the Cubbie bear “C” logo, with that jersey remaining in the mix nearly continuously since then.