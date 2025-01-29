As Savannah Bananas kick off season, here's when they'll be in Chicago

The Savannah Bananas’ 2025 schedule kicks off this weekend with a pair of games at Mesa’s Sloan Park, and the tour will hit almost every corner of the U.S.

The Bananas’ first two games will be played at the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs, with their next three games taking place at Camelback Ranch, the spring home of the Chicago White Sox.

The Bananas are slated to come to Chicago as part of their massive tour, and here is information on when those games will take place.

When will the Savannah Bananas be in Chicago?

For the first time ever, the Bananas will travel to the Windy City on Aug. 15-16, with games taking place at Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.

For the games, they will be taking on the Firefighters, one of three other teams that play by “Banana Ball” rules, along with the Party Animals and the Texas Tailgaters, a new team introduced for the 2025 season.

How can you get tickets to Bananas games?

Fans were required to enter a ticket lottery for an opportunity to purchase seats at the two games in Chicago, but that lottery closed in November. The results of the lottery should be released in June, according to the team.

Is there anyway else to watch the games?

The team has typically streamed games on its YouTube page each season. Those streams are free and cover most of the team's games.

Where else will the Bananas be playing this season?

According to the team, the Bananas will play a total of 18 Major League Baseball stadiums in 2025, and will also play football stadiums for the first time, including Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, and Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

The Party Animals will have their own tour and will play at minor league stadiums, including a pair of Midwest stops in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Louisville, Kentucky.

A full schedule can be found on the Bananas’ website.

What is “Banana Ball”?

The term “Banana Ball” describes the unique style of baseball that the Bananas and their affiliated teams play.

Instead of focusing on a cumulative number of runs, Bananas games are decided by the team that wins the most innings, with a running clock keeping game times at two hours or less.

“Banana Ball” games also feature a variety of unique rules, including counting foul balls that are caught in the stands as outs, a “Fan Review” that allows a fan to challenge one ruling on the field per game, and a rule that a player who walks gets to run the bases until every member of the opposing team touches the ball.

A full list of “Banana Ball” rules can be found on the team’s website.