Tuesday night marks the start of a beloved Chicago baseball tradition -- the annual Crosstown Classic, where the White Sox will battle it out with the Cubs, this time at Wrigley Field, for a two-game series.

The highly anticipated city matchup is likely to draw crowds both inside and outside the Friendly Confines, with officials issuing a warning for commuters.

Here's what to know about the game:

When is the Crosstown Classic?

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

What to know about the game

The Chicago White Sox hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to break a four-game road slide. Tuesday marks the first time the two teams are meeting this season.

The Cubs have a 29-31 record overall and a 16-13 record in home games while the Sox have a 5-24 record in road games and a 15-45 record overall.

"Doesn't matter what the record is -- it's Cubs-Sox," said NBC Sports Chicago Analyst Frank Thomas. "There's always been animosity between the two teams. I don't know why, but it's happened for many, many years and the city's watching so everyone's playing their best baseball normally."

Pitching probables:

White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-5, 5.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

Among the top performers for the two teams are:

Nico Hoerner has two home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI while hitting .262 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 14-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 RBI for the White Sox. Paul DeJong is 6-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

But both teams are dealing with some injuries:

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Dominic Fletcher: day-to-day (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (finger), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

What to expect if you're going

Officials urged fans to "arrive early" and give extra time for security screenings.

They also reminded fans to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

"If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

Getting there

Street closures and restrictions

There may be street closures in the area "to ensure public safety," officials warned.

Anyone commuting into the area should be prepared for heavy traffic and congestion around the ballpark.

Officials urged fans to use public transportation, with the CTA providing extra service on game days.

Parking

"Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. If your vehicle is towed, call 3-1-1 City Services to obtain assistance in locating your vehicle," OEMC said in a release.

Officials urged drivers to check all signs before parking.

There is a remote lot available with shuttle service to the ballpark.

Rideshare

Fans using rideshares or taxis can be dropped off and picked up at the following locations:

· Irving Park Road (Clark Street to Seminary Avenue)

· Northbound Halsted south of Bradley Place

· Southbound Halsted south of Brompton Avenue

· Westbound Addison Southport to Lakewood Avenue

· Southbound Clark Roscoe to School Street

Weather

Officials urged fans to be prepared and check the weather before heading out and for any possible weather delays.

There is a chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms in the Chicago area, but forecasters noted they could be "hit or miss." The chance for rain will grow more widespread after sunset, however.

Some storms that develop do have the potential to become strong to severe, with gusty winds and localized flooding being the main threats.