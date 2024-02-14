How to watch the Daytona 500: Entry list, schedule, favorites for NASCAR's biggest race

Drivers, start your engines.

With Super Bowl LVIII in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.”

Unlike the NFL, NASCAR starts the season with its biggest event – the Daytona 500. Forty drivers will battle it out at Daytona International Speedway this week, where speeds around the 2.5-mile track can reach upwards of 200 mph. Winning the “Great American Race” is on the bucket list for every competitor, but only one will lift the Harley J. Earl Trophy on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 66th annual Daytona 500:

Daytona 500 entry list

There are 42 drivers who will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 – including 36 chartered teams who are locked into the race and six “open” teams fighting to make it in. The field is capped at 40 cars, so one driver will go home after the qualifying races.

Among those six “open” drivers is seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who will race on a part-time basis this season for the team he co-owns. The 48-year-old Hall of Famer isn’t guaranteed a spot in the race despite his two previous Daytona 500 wins. David Ragan, who has won the summer Daytona 400-mile race, is another “open” driver.

Here’s the full entry list (car number, driver, team, sponsor, * = open driver):

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Busch Light

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops

No. 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, SunnyD

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Castrol

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chili’s Grill & Bar

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Zone Nicotine Pouches

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts

No. 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Black Rifle Coffee

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors

No. 15, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, Monster Energy

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Celsius

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt/Interstate Batteries

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Motorcraft/DEX Imaging

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell/Pennzoil

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald’s

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta

No. 31, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love’s RV Stops

No. 36, Kaz Grala, Front Row Motorsports, Ruedebusch*

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, gener8tor

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Tooling

No. 42, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, Dollar Tree

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Advent Health

No. 44, J.J. Yeley, NY Racing Team, 100 Coconut Water*

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Financial

No. 51, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, TreeTop Apple Juice

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy

No. 60, David Ragan, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com*

No. 62, Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports, Death Wish Coffee*

No. 71, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, WeatherTech

No. 77, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Zeigler/Gainbridge

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports*

No. 84, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, Carvana*

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance

When is the Daytona 500 in 2024?

The Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, Feb. 18.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be several other on-track events.

All 42 cars will hit the track for qualifying on Wednesday, where each driver gets two laps around the track. The two fastest drivers will start on the front row, while the rest of the field will race for their starting spot on Thursday. There will be two 60-lap races – known as the “Duels” – to set the full starting lineup and send two drivers home.

After the full lineup is set, there will be practice sessions on Friday and Saturday before the race on Sunday.

Daytona 500 speedweeks schedule, TV info in 2024

Wednesday, Feb. 14 (FS1 and streaming)

Thursday, Feb. 15 (FS1 and streaming)

The Duels: 6 p.m. CT, FS1, FOXSports.com

Friday, Feb. 16 (FS1 and streaming)

Saturday, Feb. 17 (FS1 and streaming)

Sunday, Feb. 18 (FOX and streaming)

Daytona 500 past winners, race history

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of JTG Daugherty Racing won the Daytona 500 last year in an upset. Stenhouse, now entering his 12th full-time season, has just three career wins in 400 starts.



Six other active drivers have won the Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020), Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2013), Joey Logano (2015), Austin Dillon (2018), Michael McDowell (2021) and Austin Cindric (2022).

Daytona 500 favorites, drivers to watch for 2024

With the frequency of accidents at tracks like Daytona, it can be tough to find a favorite to win. But even with the unpredictabilitiy of the race, the sport’s best drivers usually find their way to the front of the field.

Hamlin, with three Daytona 500 wins, is one of the best drivers in the history of the Daytona 500. He’s one of just six drivers in history with at least three victories.

Beyond Hamlin, Bubba Wallace (second-place in 2018 and 2022), Ryan Blaney (second-place in 2017 and 2023) and Joey Logano (2015 winner, six top-10s in last nine starts) have had recent success in the Daytona 500.

In recent years, though, the winner has become even harder to predict. Over the first 62 years of the Daytona 500, 36 of the 62 winners were future NASCAR Hall of Famers – and that doesn’t include likely future inductees Hamlin, Logano, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch. But over the last three years, two drivers scored their first-ever win (McDowell, Cindric) and another (Stenhouse) won just his third race.

Will the underdogs continue to steal the show, or is it time for the best of the best to reclaim the Harley J. Early Trophy?

