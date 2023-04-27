How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft: Key dates, start times, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Who will be the first name called in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Will it be Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud? After consecutive 40-passing-touchdown seasons with the Buckeyes, it’s difficult to discount his potential in the NFL. Or will Alabama’s Bryce Young rival Stroud for the crown? Though Young played three fewer games in 2022 that deflated his overall statistics, he had 47 passing touchdowns in 2021 (15 games).

But there could also be a mix-up between the favorites that could see a prospect like Florida’s Anthony Richardson go No. 1 due to his unique blend of skill and intangibles.

The answers to those questions are on the horizon, as the 2023 NFL Draft is about to get ticking. Here’s what to know about this year’s event:

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held throughout a three-day span starting on Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. Here are when the rounds will start for each day:

Round 1 (Thursday): 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3 (Friday): 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7 (Saturday): 12 p.m. ET

Where is the NFL draft in 2023?

Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., is the host location of the 2023 NFL Draft. It is the city’s first time hosting the event.

Who has the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Carolina is entering the draft holding the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 after acquiring it from the Chicago Bears via trade. With Andy Dalton currently listed as QB1, all eyes are on who the Panthers will choose to be their signal caller for the future.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will broadcast the 2023 NFL Draft.

Where to stream the 2023 NFL Draft

The draft will be available to stream on WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ, NFL.com and fuboTV (free trial).