Here's the Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023 NFL Season

Sunday nights in the NFL will be reserved for rivalries this season.

With the release of the complete NFL regular season schedule on Thursday, fans are already circling the most-anticipated matchups on the calendar and Sunday night on NBC does not disappoint.

The Sunday Night Football action starts out in the NFC East when the Dallas Cowboys head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants in Week 1. Both teams will be eager to establish themselves in what is expected to be another tight contest to the top of the division.

Week 3 features a rivalry decades out of its prime -- the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders -- followed by a Week 4 matchup that’s years in the making when Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes face each other for the first time in their careers.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets aren’t historically rivals, but with Rodgers and his hand-picked arsenal of receivers there’s no telling what could come of a game against the defending champions.

The rest of the season continues with a series of matchups that don’t pack the same historical punch, but have the makings of a modern rivalry.

The San Francisco 49ers, fresh off their second straight appearance in the NFC Championship Game, host the Cowboys in Week 5. The following week, Daniel Jones and the Giants will head upstate to try to defeat the Buffalo Bills. Just three weeks later, the Bills will head to Cincinnati for the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium.

The last third of the season is a series that marks a return to the traditional divisional rivalries starting with the Eagles and the Cowboys in Week 14. Two weeks later, the Bengals and Steelers meet in Pittsburgh before the Packers and Vikings conclude the regular season.

What is the 2023 Sunday Night Football schedule?

Week 1 - Sept. 10

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 2 - Sept. 17

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Week 3 - Sept. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4 - Oct. 1

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Week 5 - Oct. 8

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 6 - Oct. 15

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Week 7 - Oct. 22

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 - Oct. 29

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9 - Nov. 5

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10 - Nov. 12

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 - Nov. 19

Minnessota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Week 12 - Nov. 26

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 - Dec. 3

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Week 14 - Dec. 10

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15 - Dec. 17

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16 - Dec. 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 17 - Dec. 31

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

What time are the Sunday Night Football matchups?

Sunday Night Football will air on NBC every Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Are there any other games on NBC?

NBC’s package also includes two non-Sunday games.

They host the season opener when the Detroit Lions visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7. They return to Thursday night again on Thanksgiving when the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks play each other in Seattle.