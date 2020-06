A former Chicago Bears experienced a frightening encounter with actual bears this week.

Former Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix posted the video to Instagram which shows him riding on a scooter and coming close to a bear and a bear cub.

In the post, Clinton-Dix laughed it off and was grateful for his ability to stop ona dime.

"I play D # gotta be ready to go. A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there," the now Cowboys safety wrote. "I ain’t know how many was over there."