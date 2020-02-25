Chicago Red Stars Announce 2020 NWSL Schedule

After coming achingly close to an NWSL championship, the Chicago Red Stars are ready to return to the pitch, as the club announced its 2020 schedule Tuesday.

The club had already announced its home opener, a date with the Portland Thorns on April 25 at SeatGeek Stadium, but announced the remainder of its 24 total fixtures for the 2020 campaign.

The defending champion North Carolina Courage will visit Bridgeview on June 27, former assistant coach Craig Harrington will return to town on May 9 with his Utah Royals squad.

Here is the full list of fixtures for the Red Stars (home matches in bold):

April 18: at North Carolina

April 25: vs. Portland

May 3: at Reign FC

May 9: vs. Utah

May 13: at Washington

May 17: vs. Orlando

May 30: at Utah

June 13: at Sky Blue FC

June 21: vs. Houston

June 27: vs. North Carolina

July 10: at Houston

July 18: vs. Orlando

Aug. 2: at Reign FC

Aug. 9: at Portland

Aug. 15: vs. Washington

Aug. 23: vs. Sky Blue FC

Aug. 29: at North Carolina

Sept. 2: vs. Portland

Sept. 6: vs. Reign FC

Sept. 25: at Orlando Pride

Sept. 30: at Utah

Oct. 4: vs. Houston

Oct. 10: at Washington

Oct. 17: vs. Sky Blue FC

The Red Stars, who lost in the championship game by a 4-0 margin to the Courage last season, have undergone some significant changes over the offseason, losing leading scorer Samantha Kerr. Nikki Stanton also left the club for playing opportunities in Europe, but the team also made several additions, including Kealia Ohai and Makenzy Doniak.