Chicago Red Stars Announce 2020 NWSL Schedule

After coming achingly close to an NWSL championship, the Chicago Red Stars are ready to return to the pitch, as the club announced its 2020 schedule Tuesday.
The club had already announced its home opener, a date with the Portland Thorns on April 25 at SeatGeek Stadium, but announced the remainder of its 24 total fixtures for the 2020 campaign.
The defending champion North Carolina Courage will visit Bridgeview on June 27, former assistant coach Craig Harrington will return to town on May 9 with his Utah Royals squad.
Local
Here is the full list of fixtures for the Red Stars (home matches in bold):
April 18: at North Carolina
April 25: vs. Portland
May 3: at Reign FC
May 9: vs. Utah
May 13: at Washington
May 17: vs. Orlando
May 30: at Utah
June 13: at Sky Blue FC
June 21: vs. Houston
June 27: vs. North Carolina
July 10: at Houston
July 18: vs. Orlando
Aug. 2: at Reign FC
Aug. 9: at Portland
Aug. 15: vs. Washington
Aug. 23: vs. Sky Blue FC
Aug. 29: at North Carolina
Sept. 2: vs. Portland
Sept. 6: vs. Reign FC
Sept. 25: at Orlando Pride
Sept. 30: at Utah
Oct. 4: vs. Houston
Oct. 10: at Washington
Oct. 17: vs. Sky Blue FC
The Red Stars, who lost in the championship game by a 4-0 margin to the Courage last season, have undergone some significant changes over the offseason, losing leading scorer Samantha Kerr. Nikki Stanton also left the club for playing opportunities in Europe, but the team also made several additions, including Kealia Ohai and Makenzy Doniak.