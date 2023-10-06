Whether you're watching for your favorite runner on the sidelines or from home, fans will likely want to track some of the racers in this weekend's Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Beyond that, you can also watch them cross the finish line live.

More than 47,000 thousand runners will be hitting the streets in Chicago Sunday, the marathon's largest runner field to date. Given those numbers, it may not be easy to spot friends and family as they traverse the 26.2-mile route.

To make things easier, there is a way you can track runners along their journey. As your favorite runner approaches the finish line, you can also stream NBC Chicago's live finish line camera to watch them as they cross.

Here's a look at how to track and watch:

Track runners throughout the marathon course

The Chicago Marathon has its own mobile application that includes live race-day features.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Spectators will even be able to submit a "digital cheer" through the app, which might even be displayed on the course as your participant goes by, according to the marathon's website.

Watch runners live at the finish line

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

A live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the websites and apps. Details here.