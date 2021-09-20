Long-distance runner Shalane Flanagan has not competed in a race in nearly three years, but she will launch an ambitious comeback later this month, as she will attempt to complete six marathons within a six-week span.

Flanagan, who became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years when she triumphed in the race in 2017, plans to run five scheduled World Marathon Majors, including the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, and another race to replace the Tokyo Marathon within a span of 42 days.

According to SELF Magazine, Flanagan hopes to complete each of the marathons in under three hours.

Her appearance in the Chicago Marathon will be the first of her career, with the race taking place on Oct. 10.

Her comeback will start in Berlin, where she will race in the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 26. She will then travel to London to compete on Oct. 3, then head to the United States to compete in Chicago on Oct. 10.

The rescheduled Boston Marathon will be contested the next day on Oct. 11, then she will complete the Abbott World Marathon Majors’ finale in New York on Nov. 7.

Flanagan is one of the most decorated American runners ever, winning a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing in the 10,000-meter race.

In addition to her win at the 2017 New York City Marathon, she finished second in the race in 2010 and third in 2018. She also has a third-place finish to her credit in Berlin in 2014. In that race, she set her career best mark in the marathon, running in 2:21:14.