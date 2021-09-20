2021 chicago marathon

Shalane Flanagan to Run Six Marathons in 42 Days, Including Bank of America Chicago Marathon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Long-distance runner Shalane Flanagan has not competed in a race in nearly three years, but she will launch an ambitious comeback later this month, as she will attempt to complete six marathons within a six-week span.

Flanagan, who became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years when she triumphed in the race in 2017, plans to run five scheduled World Marathon Majors, including the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, and another race to replace the Tokyo Marathon within a span of 42 days.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to SELF Magazine, Flanagan hopes to complete each of the marathons in under three hours.

Her appearance in the Chicago Marathon will be the first of her career, with the race taking place on Oct. 10.

Her comeback will start in Berlin, where she will race in the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 26. She will then travel to London to compete on Oct. 3, then head to the United States to compete in Chicago on Oct. 10.

Sports

21 mins ago

Former Cubs Ace Jon Lester Adds 200th Win to Decorated Career

1 hour ago

White Sox Concerned by Carlos Rodón's Soreness as Playoffs Near

The rescheduled Boston Marathon will be contested the next day on Oct. 11, then she will complete the Abbott World Marathon Majors’ finale in New York on Nov. 7.

Flanagan is one of the most decorated American runners ever, winning a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing in the 10,000-meter race.

In addition to her win at the 2017 New York City Marathon, she finished second in the race in 2010 and third in 2018. She also has a third-place finish to her credit in Berlin in 2014. In that race, she set her career best mark in the marathon, running in 2:21:14.

This article tagged under:

2021 chicago marathonbank of america chicago marathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us