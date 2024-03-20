This weekend, the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will once again take over the streets of Chicago.

Beyond the sea of runners hitting streets on race day, there will also be street closures around the course.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

From March 21-25, there will be rolling street closures --- where police slow and control traffic to clear a section of the roadway to allow a work operation to occur --- for short periods of time.

Grant Park will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on March 23 to approximately 3 p.m. on March 24, according to the event organizers.

Runners and walkers participating in the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle will be utilizing the city’s streets from 8-11:15 a.m. Many streets near Grant Park will be shut down for the duration of the race.

Here’s a list of roads that will be closed during the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr. Wacker Dr. from State St. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St. Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Parking on the designated streets will not be allowed beginning at 1 a.m. on March 24. Vehicles that remain parked on these streets will be ticketed and towed.

Here’s a list of streets that will remain open in the area:

DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr.

N. Michigan Ave.

To learn more about where to park for the Shamrock Shuffle, go to NBC Chicago’s website.