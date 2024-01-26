Special code offers $10 off Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle registration

Are you planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by running or walking in the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle on March 24?

Readers can receive a $10 discount on their registration fee when using code NBC at checkout.

What is the Shamrock Shuffle?

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is a post-St. Patrick’s Day run or walk that kicks off outdoor running season in Chicago and encourages overall fitness.



The event is also an opportunity for people to partner with and run for the charity of their choice. The Bank of America Chicago Shamrock Shuffle Charity Program features the Advocate Charitable Foundation, the Chicago Parks Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Runners of every level and ability are welcome to participate in any category of the event. There is an 8K run that weaves through the Loop, a two-mile walk that takes a lakefront course and a one-mile walk that goes through Grant Park. All categories begin and end in Grant Park.

How much is Shamrock Shuffle registration?

The entry fee for the 8K run ranges from $39 to $70, the two-mile walk is $35, and the one-mile walk costs $25 for people 12 and older and $15 for youth.

But with the code NBC, runners can save $10 on registration fees.

Runners are encouraged to sign up early, as the entry fee will increase as the race approaches.

What are the requirements?

Participants of the 8K run must be capable of maintaining a pace of 15 minutes per mile, completing the full event distance within 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Participants also must be 8 or older on the event day. Participants under 18 must have a statement signed by a parent or legal guardian before beginning their category.

What will participants receive?

Those participating in the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will receive:

A Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Nike race shirt

A festive knit hat

A drink ticket for one beer at the Post-Race Party if over 21

An official finisher’s medal

An event bib number and timing device

To see the winners from last year and learn more about the Shamrock Shuffle, click here.