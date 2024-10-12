Chicago Marathon runners load up on carbs ahead of race day

More than 50,000 runners will lace up their shoes for the 46th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, runners prepared in a variety of ways as they geared up to take on 26.2 miles. However, there was a common theme among many.

“I will be eating some carbs, I go to bed early,” said first time marathon runner Liyun Lin from Naperville. “I didn’t have my coffee and the tea for today because I want to sleep earlier.”

“I think I’m gonna have some pizza for lunch then probably roll over to dinner just because that’s why I can really get my carbs,” said Diane Norman-Willis from Chicago.

“Rest if out, leave early tomorrow morning, take all the carb loads today and just enjoy tomorrow. That’s the idea,” said Anees Khawaja from Pakistan.

Restaurants in downtown Chicago have been busy with runners from around the world, many of whom have loaded up on carbs.

“It is the biggest weekend of the year for pasta,” said Benny Siddu, owner of Volare, an Italian restaurant in Streeterville. “Yesterday we served over 1,000 people, we have almost 700 reservations today all day, and we have almost 800 reservations tomorrow.”

Siddu told NBC Chicago they rolled out pasta specials for runners.

“One of the pasta specials, which is the cream sauce and the salmon, yesterday I believe they did almost 500 orders,” said Siddu.

Some businesses are even offering discounts to participants before and after the race from pre-race stretching to sipping on house-brewed chai on medal Monday.

Runners enjoyed the hospitality and warm welcome.

“It’s amazing. It’s a beautiful city, and it’s a perfect time to be here,” said Nathan Hales from North Carolina. "The leaves are turning, it’s beautiful.”

With a beautiful day in the forecast, runners are soaking in what they say is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Chicago is one of my favorite races, and it’s my dream, and it’s going to [be] true tomorrow,” said one runner from Dubai.

“First time-marathoners, 8 times, 10, 20 let’s have a good race tomorrow,” said Norman-Willis. “Let’s push through it.”