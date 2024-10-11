Chicago Marathon forecast calls for cool, sunny conditions

Runners typically prefer cooler temperatures on race day, and that’s exactly what participants in this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon will likely see.

According to the latest forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team, any lingering rain showers from Saturday will have cleared the area by the overnight, paving the way for a dry race day on the streets of Chicago.

When the race gets underway Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to settle into the mid-50s. As the race continues, those temps will slowly start to warm, topping out in the low-to-mid 60s for highs, right around their seasonal averages.

It also appears most of the cloud cover from the earlier system will have cleared out as well, making for a partly-to-mostly sunny morning for the athletes.

While temperatures will certainly feel a bit brisk for those watching the race, especially after highs reach the low-80s on Friday, the conditions are in all likelihood going to benefit competitors.

According to research cited by Outside Magazine, the ideal temperature for race performance is between 45 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit, with Sunday’s readings likely falling smack in the middle of that range.

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will step off from Grant Park just after 7 a.m., with coverage available on NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. A livestream of finishers will also be available until 3 p.m. on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels.