Here are the best places to cheer on runners in the 2024 Chicago Marathon

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon won't just bring thousands of runners to Chicago streets, it'll also bring thousands of spectators looking to cheer and watch the race as it unfolds.

The crowd plays a big role in the marathon, which is why organizers have broken down the best places spectators can hit up to cheer runners on throughout every step of the race Oct. 13.

Spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, except those with special tickets, so organizers suggest friends, family and fans support their runners elsewhere on the course and meet them after in designated areas.

Organizers have designated official "cheer zones" for spectators.

They include:

COMMUNITY CHEER ZONES

Community cheer zones are located throughout the Bank of America Chicago Marathon course and are organized by run clubs, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and neighborhood associations to motivate participants on their 26.2-mile journey through Chicago.

The community cheer zones can be found in the map in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon App, Powered by Tata Consultancy Services.

View a list of cheer zones

BANK OF AMERICA SHAMROCK SHUFFLE CHEER ZONE – 8K

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Cheer Zone located in Lincoln Park at the 8K mark. The Shamrock Shuffle is the unofficially kickoff to outdoor running season in Chicago, typically held as a part of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Visit shamrockshuffle.com for more information.

BANK OF AMERICA CHICAGO 13.1 CHEER ZONE – MILE 13.1

This cheer zone marks the halfway point of the course and is also a nod to one of the newest races in the city. The fourth annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will take place on June 1, 2025. Visit chicago13point1.com to learn more.

CHARITY BLOCK PARTY – MILE 15

This cheer zone celebrates those who run and fundraise on behalf of local, national and global causes. Spectators, family and friends can cheer on their charity runners at the Charity Block Party, located at Adams Street and Loomis Street near Whitney Young High School.

BANK OF AMERICA CHEER ZONES

Join Bank of America in supporting race participants at one of their on-course Cheer Zones located at Mile 13 on N. Wacker in front of Bank of America Tower and again at Mile 26, close to the finish line, near Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Entertainment, cheer items and more will be available, according to organizers. This marks the closest free viewing area to the finish line.

EAST SIDE VIEWING AREA

This ticketed cheering section will mark the section of the route where runners make the turn onto Columbus Drive in the final stretch of the race. Spectators can purchase East Side Viewing Area tickets to access an exclusive spectator viewing area at the finish line.

TRACK YOUR RUNNER

Those with plans to spectate can also track runners in real time through the marathon's mobile application.

FINISH LINE PARTY

Marathon organizers recommend spectators find their runners at the 27th Mile Post-Race Party near Grant Park.

These areas will open to spectators beginning at 9:30 a.m. and can be accessed near the start line at Columbus Drive and Jackson Drive.

WATCH LIVE

For those who can't make it out to the city for the big day, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.