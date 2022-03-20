Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Returns After 2 Years of COVID Cancellations

NOTE: Watch full coverage of the race live here.

A sea of runners is set to hit Chicago streets Sunday for the unofficial kickoff to outdoor running season as the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic Chicago race will see thousands of runners flooding city streets on a new course route, capping off a week of St. Patrick's Day festivities in the city that began with the Chicago River dyeing last weekend.

Organizers announced the race would follow a new new course last month in the countdown to the big event. The course will guide participants along the Chicago River, providing an impressive view of annual holiday festivities.

As usual, the 8K will begin and end at Grant Park and will feature views of many familiar sights. But during miles 1 and 2, runners will be guided along the river and past the newly-constructed Bank of America tower before heading east on Washington Boulevard.

And it won't just be runners hitting the streets. The event also hosts a two-mile walk Sunday, which starts and ends in Grant Park, taking participants on a scenic course along the lakefront.

While the city may be marking an end to another year of St. Patrick's Day celebrations, it is also marking the start of much more.

The race, known as the unofficial kickoff to outdoor running, also comes on the same day as the spring equinox.

Sunday's events come nearly one month after Chicago lifted many of its COVID restrictions, including mask and vaccine mandates, ushering in what officials say is a new phase of the pandemic that forced the cancellation of the race for two straight years.