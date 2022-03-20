Watch the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Live

After two years away, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns with thousands of runners coursing through the streets of Chicago.

Know someone running and want to cheer them on?

Catch live coverage of the race, including start and finish line coverage, starting at 8 a.m. right here on nbcchicago.com in the player above and on telemundochicago.com.

You also can tune into NBC 5 for live reports of the race kickoff and winner finishes.

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete coverage from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The first wave of runners will step off Grant Park at 8:30 a.m., with the second following at 9 a.m. Watch friends and family finish the race live until 11 a.m.

The beloved race known for unofficially marking the start of outdoor running season returns with a fresh route that braids together sights from the Chicago River and St. Patrick’s Day festivities throughout the city.