Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

The winners of the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K crossed the finish line Sunday, leading thousands of racers in the unofficial kickoff to outdoor running season in Chicago.

Tai Dinger finished first in the men's race with a preliminary time of 22:56. He edged out Zach Panning by 0.81 seconds.

"It was tough, there were some very good competition," Dinger said after the race. "I knew this race was always a tough one to win so I came out to win and I managed to pull it off."

Natosha Rogers had an unofficial time of 25:30 to lead the women's race. Amy Davis followed in second place just under a minute later.

Rogers, a Denver native, said the race marked her second time in Chicago.

"This is an amazing city," she said. "I love it. It's so cool, it's so rich in history and I can't wait to come back and hopefully debut the Chicago Marathon."

Samantha Schroth, a Wisconsin native who lives in Chicago, finished first in the wheelchair race, with a time of 27:24. The men's wheelchair winner, Michael Panther Mayen, followed with a time of 45:01.

"I've done the shuffle every year since moving to Chicago and obviously missed the past few years from COVID so it was great to just be out on the course," Schroth said.

The top finishers paved the way as thousands of runners took over Chicago streets on the first day of spring, marking a return for the iconic race that was sidelined for two years by the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Patrick's Day-themed event capped off a week of holiday festivities in the city, with many runners wearing costumes as the city was flooded with a sea of green.