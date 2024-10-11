How to get around the Bank of America Chicago Marathon route with public transit

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off Sunday, with tens of thousands runners from all over the world in the Windy City getting ready for the city's biggest race.

With tens of thousands of runners competing Sunday, family, friends and curious Chicago residents will have plenty of places to see the action in-person across the 26.2-mile course.

Spectators are encouraged to come out, but they are not allowed to gather at the race’s start and finish lines.

"Words of encouragement and cheers of support from spectators have helped thousands of participants cross the finish line at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon," organizers said. "Your energy and inspiration make a difference."

Marathon organizers have put together multiple cheer zones across various checkpoints on race day. These annual cheer zones have established their own traditions for spectators to enjoy.

Bank of America Cheer Zones

Cheer Zones for the 2024 race will be located at Mile 13 on N. Wacker in front of Bank of America Tower and again at Mile 26, close to the finish line, near Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Entertainment, cheer items and more will be available, organizers said.

The Mile 13 checkpoint is just one block east of the Ogilvie Transportation Center and located just west of the Washington/Wells CTA station, while the Mile 26 checkpoint is one block east of the CTA Roosevelt stop for the Red, Green and Orange lines.

Charity Block Party

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

At Mile 15, you’ll find the Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s Charity Block Party, where spectators can cheer on charity runners. This Cheer Zone celebrates the thousands of runners who join in on the marathon to raise funds for charities.

The party is located at Adams and Loomis Street near Whitney Young High School, just northwest of the Racine CTA Blue Line stop.

Community Cheer Zones

Community cheer zones are located throughout the Bank of America Chicago Marathon course and are organized by run clubs, nonprofit organizations and businesses. A full map of community cheer zones can be found in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon App.

East Side Viewing Area

The popular and "exclusive" area allows spectators to cheer on participants as they make the turn onto Columbus Drive in the final stretch of the 26.2-mile journey.

However, the area requires purchase of a ticket.

The East Side Viewing Area, in Grant Park, is on the east side of Columbus Drive.

"Ticketed guests will enter Grant Park at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 11th Street," organizers said. "Guests must pass through a security screening and present a ticket in exchange for a wristband to enter the secure area. The wristband will allow you to exit and re-enter the area throughout the day."

The Grant Park entrance is closest to the CTA Roosevelt station.

Ticket prices for the East Side Viewing area are $30. The area is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A map can be found here.

Metra will also offer extra early morning inbound and early afternoon outbound trains on four of its lines for runners and spectators. The lines with extra service include Metra’s BNSF, Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West.

The service will run in addition to regularly scheduled Sunday trains, officials said.

CTA stations located along the Chicago Marathon route

The 26.2-mile route for the Chicago Marathon may start and end in the Loop, but runners will make their way through 29 of the city's neighborhoods on the North, West and South sides Sunday.

The wide range of sights seen along the course also offer plenty of locations to wait while your runner makes their way through the route, with many accessible by public transit.

Here's a look at where to take the train to catch the Chicago Marathon in action while enjoying the local neighborhood:

Grand Red Line Station – Miles 1, 3 and 12.5

Board a Red Line train and exit at Grand Avenue (mile 1). Walk three blocks west to LaSalle Street (mile 3) and four blocks west to Wells Street (mile 12.5).

Jackson (Red or Blue Line) Station – Mile 2

Board a Red or Blue Line train and exit at Jackson Boulevard.

Chicago Red Line Station – Miles 3.5 and 12.25

Board a Red Line train and exit at Chicago Avenue. Walk three blocks west to LaSalle Street (mile 3.5) and four blocks west to Wells Street (mile 12.25).

Clark/Division Red Line Station – Miles 4 and 12

Board a Red Line train and exit at LaSalle Street (mile 4). Walk one block west to Wells Street (mile 12).

Sheridan Red Line Station – Mile 8

Board a Red Line train and exit at Sheridan. Walk four blocks east to Broadway.

Addison Red Line Station – Mile 8.5

Board a Red Line train and exit at Addison Street. Walk four blocks east to Broadway.

Sedgwick Brown Line Station – Mile 11

Board a Brown Line train and exit at Sedgwick Street. Walk a half-block north to North Avenue.

Washington/Wells Brown, Pink or Orange Line Station – Mile 13.5

Board any Brown, Pink or Orange Line train and exit at Washington/Wells. Walk two blocks west on Washington to Wacker Drive.

UIC-Halsted Blue Line Station – Miles 14 and 17

Board a Blue Line train and exit at UIC-Halsted. Use the Halsted Street exit or Morgan Street exit and walk two blocks north to Adams Street to view the runners around Mile 14 in Greektown. Or use the Halsted Street or Morgan Street exit and walk one block north to Jackson to view runners around Mile 17.

18th Pink Line Station – Mile 19.25

Board a Pink Line train and exit at 18th Street. Walk four blocks east to Loomis Street.

Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station – Mile 21.5

Board a Red Line train and exit at Cermak-Chinatown.

Sox-35th Red Line Station – Mile 23, 23.25 and 23.5

Board a Red Line train and exit at Sox-35th. Use the 33rd Street exit and walk four blocks to Michigan Avenue (mile 23) or walk five blocks east to Indiana (mile 23.5). Exit at 35th Street and walk four blocks east on 35th Street to Michigan Avenue to view runners around Mile 23.25 as they run on 35th Street from Michigan to Indiana.

35th-Bronzeville-IIT Green Line Station – Mile 23, 23.25 and 23.5

Board a Green Line train and exit at 35th-Bronzeville-IIT. Use the 33rd Street exit and walk one block east to Michigan Avenue (mile 23) or two blocks east to Indiana (mile 23.5).Exit at 35th Street and walk one block east to Michigan Avenue to view runners around Mile 23.25 as they run on 35th Street from Michigan to Indiana

Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line Station – Mile 25

Board a Green Line train and exit at Cermak-McCormick Place. Walk two blocks east to Michigan Avenue.

Roosevelt (Red, Green and Orange Line) Station – Finish line

Board a Red, Green or Orange Line train and exit at Roosevelt Road. Walk east on Roosevelt Road toward the Museum Campus/Grant Park.

More information on the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon can be found here.