2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon street closures: Full list and timeline

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is officially one month away, with preparations underway for one of the world's biggest races of the year, attracting top runners from across the globe.

While those participating in the 46th annual Chicago Marathon are likely well into their preparation for the event, Chicago residents looking to make their way around the city in the days leading up to the marathon may also need to plan ahead.

The earliest street closure for the race begins on Sept. 30, though most pre-race street closures won't take effect until the days leading up to the race.

Runners will begin the race in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street, with the course going as far north as the intersection of Broadway and Sheridan Road on the North Side, as far west as Damen Avenue and as far south as 35th Street.

The full course map for the 2024 Chicago Marathon can be found here.

While pre-race street closures are concentrated in downtown Chicago, race day closures will affect all areas within the race's route.

Below is a look at what street closures to expect before, during and after this year's Chicago Marathon:

Pre-Race Closures

Street description Anticipated closure Anticipated opening Balbo Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 9/30/24 10:00 a.m. 10/16/24 6:00 a.m. Jackson Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/9/24 10:00 a.m. 10/14/24 6:00 a.m. Balbo Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Monroe St. to Jackson Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Congress Plaza Dr.: Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St.) 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Jackson Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Randolph St. to Monroe St. 10/12/24 6:00 a.m. 10/13/24 2:00 p.m. Roosevelt Rd.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/12/24 11:00 a.m. 10/13/24 6:00 p.m. Monroe St.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/12/24 12:00 p.m. 10/13/24 2:00 p.m. Monroe St.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/12/24 12:00 p.m. 10/13/24 3:00 p.m.

Marathon Day Closures