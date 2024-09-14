2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon street closures: Full list and timeline

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is officially one month away, with preparations underway for one of the world's biggest races of the year, attracting top runners from across the globe.
While those participating in the 46th annual Chicago Marathon are likely well into their preparation for the event, Chicago residents looking to make their way around the city in the days leading up to the marathon may also need to plan ahead.
The earliest street closure for the race begins on Sept. 30, though most pre-race street closures won't take effect until the days leading up to the race.
Runners will begin the race in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street, with the course going as far north as the intersection of Broadway and Sheridan Road on the North Side, as far west as Damen Avenue and as far south as 35th Street.
The full course map for the 2024 Chicago Marathon can be found here.
While pre-race street closures are concentrated in downtown Chicago, race day closures will affect all areas within the race's route.
Below is a look at what street closures to expect before, during and after this year's Chicago Marathon:
Pre-Race Closures
|Street description
|Anticipated closure
|Anticipated opening
|Balbo Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
|9/30/24
|10:00 a.m.
|10/16/24
|6:00 a.m.
|Jackson Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
|10/9/24
|10:00 a.m.
|10/14/24
|6:00 a.m.
|Balbo Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.
|10/10/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/14/24
|3:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr.
|10/10/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/14/24
|3:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.
|10/10/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/14/24
|3:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.
|10/11/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|8:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr.
|10/11/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|8:00 p.m.
|Congress Plaza Dr.: Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St.)
|10/11/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|8:00 p.m.
|Jackson Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.
|10/11/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|8:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Randolph St. to Monroe St.
|10/12/24
|6:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:00 p.m.
|Roosevelt Rd.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
|10/12/24
|11:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|6:00 p.m.
|Monroe St.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.
|10/12/24
|12:00 p.m.
|10/13/24
|2:00 p.m.
|Monroe St.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
|10/12/24
|12:00 p.m.
|10/13/24
|3:00 p.m.
Marathon Day Closures
|Mile
|Description
|Anticipated closure
|Anticipated opening
|1
|Columbus Dr.: Start to Grand Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|10:00 a.m.
|1
|Grand Ave.: Columbus Dr. to State St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|10:00 a.m.
|2
|State St.: Grand Ave. to Jackson Blvd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|10:30 a.m.
|3
|Jackson Blvd.: State St. to LaSalle St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|10:30 a.m.
|3/4/5
|LaSalle St.: Jackson Blvd. to Stockton Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:30 a.m.
|6
|Stockton Dr.: LaSalle Dr. to Fullerton Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:45 a.m.
|6
|Fullerton Dr.: Stockton Dr. to Cannon Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:45 a.m.
|7
|Cannon Dr.: Fullerton Dr. to Sheridan Rd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:45 a.m.
|7
|Sheridan Rd.: Diversey Pkwy. to Belmont Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:45 a.m.
|8
|Inner Lakeshore Dr.: Belmont Ave. to Sheridan Rd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:00 p.m.
|8
|Sheridan Rd.: Inner Lakeshore Dr. to Broadway
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:00 p.m.
|9
|Broadway: Sheridan Rd. to Briar Pl.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:15 p.m.
|10
|Broadway: Briar Pl. to Diversey Pkwy.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:30 p.m.
|10
|Clark St.: Diversey Pkwy. to Fullerton Pkwy.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:30 p.m.
|11
|Clark St.: Fullerton Pkwy. to Webster Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:45 p.m.
|11
|Webster Ave.: Clark St. to Sedgwick St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:45 p.m.
|11
|Sedgwick St.: Webster Ave. to North Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:00 p.m.
|12
|North Ave.: Sedgwick St. to Wells St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:00 p.m.
|12
|Wells St.: North Ave. to Walton St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:00 p.m.
|13
|Wells St.: Walton St. to Wacker Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:15 p.m.
|13
|Wacker Dr.: Wells St. to Adams St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:15 p.m.
|14/15
|Adams St.: Wacker Dr. to Damen Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:45 p.m.
|15
|Damen Ave.: Adams St. to Jackson Blvd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:45 p.m.
|15/16/17
|Jackson Blvd.: Damen Ave. to Halsted St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:15 p.m.
|18
|Halsted St.: Jackson Blvd. to Taylor St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:30 p.m.
|18/19
|Taylor St.: Halsted St. to Loomis St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:45 p.m.
|19/20
|Loomis St.: Taylor St. to 18th St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:45 p.m.
|20
|18th St.: Loomis St. to Halsted St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:00 p.m.
|20
|Halsted St.: 18th St. to 21st St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:15 p.m.
|20/21
|21st St: Halsted to Canalport Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:15 p.m.
|20/21
|Canalport Ave.: 21st St. to Cermak Rd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:15 p.m.
|21
|Cermak Rd.: Canalport Ave. to Wentworth Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:30 p.m.
|22/23
|Wentworth Ave.: Cermak Rd. to 26th St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:45 p.m.
|23/24
|26th St.: Wentworth Ave. to Michigan Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:45 p.m.
|24
|Michigan Ave.: 26th St. to 35th St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:00 p.m.
|24
|35th St.: Michigan Ave. to Indiana Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:00 p.m.
|24
|Indiana Ave.: 35th St. to 31st St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:00 p.m.
|25
|31st St.: Indiana Ave. to Michigan Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:15 p.m.
|25/26
|Michigan Ave.: 31st St. to Roosevelt Rd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:30 p.m.
|26
|Roosevelt Rd.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|6:00 p.m.