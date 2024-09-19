2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Tatsuya Maruyama

Japanese marathoner Tatsuya Maruyama will participate in just his second Abbott World Marathon Major at this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon and his second 26.2-mile race outside of Japan.

Country: Japan

Standout Race: 2024 Osaka Marathon

Maruyama ran the runner-up to his personal best at the 2024 Osaka Marathon, finishing in 2:07:52 for a sixth-place finish.

More Information:

Maruyama has returned to strong form in 2024 after a 2023 season plagued with injury. He bounced back with a 45-second personal best in the half marathon at the Kagawa Marugame Intl Half Marathon, finishing in 1:01:13 for a 12th place finish.

He's come a long way in his marathon career since his lowly debut at the 2020 Osaka Marathon, where he ran 2:23:58 for a 98th-place finish. His personal best remains from the 2022 Berlin Marathon, where he ran 2:07:50 for a eighth-place finish.