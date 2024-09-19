Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Tatsuya Maruyama

The upcoming Chicago Marathon marks just the second of Maruyama's career outside of Japan

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Japanese marathoner Tatsuya Maruyama will participate in just his second Abbott World Marathon Major at this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon and his second 26.2-mile race outside of Japan.

Country: Japan

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Standout Race: 2024 Osaka Marathon

Maruyama ran the runner-up to his personal best at the 2024 Osaka Marathon, finishing in 2:07:52 for a sixth-place finish.

More Information:

Maruyama has returned to strong form in 2024 after a 2023 season plagued with injury. He bounced back with a 45-second personal best in the half marathon at the Kagawa Marugame Intl Half Marathon, finishing in 1:01:13 for a 12th place finish.

He's come a long way in his marathon career since his lowly debut at the 2020 Osaka Marathon, where he ran 2:23:58 for a 98th-place finish. His personal best remains from the 2022 Berlin Marathon, where he ran 2:07:50 for a eighth-place finish.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us