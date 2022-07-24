Bears Orange Uniforms Debut With New Helmet Design

Bears debut new orange alternate uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will look brighter than usual when they take on the Washington Commanders this season. The team announced they’ll wear their orange alternate uniforms in Week 6, on Thursday Night Football. Take a look:

Fresher than the rest 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cTGeQK8wOM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022

This season’s edition of the orange jerseys are noticeably different from past iterations, thanks to the new orange helmets. In the past, the Bears have kept their typical navy helmets while donning the orange alternates.

The Bears will take on the Commanders at home in Week 6, so fans will get the opportunity to check out the fresh duds in person. Fans who scan mobile tickets at that game will also receive a commemorative NFT, although the team hasn’t announced exactly what that NFT will be.

The team will bust out the orange alternates one more time next season, against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

