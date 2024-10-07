Sports

Blackhawks' roster set ahead of season opener vs. Utah

By James Neveau

Apr 2, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) track the puck against the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks will drop the puck on their 2024-25 season Tuesday night when they take on Utah Hockey Club, and the team announced their 23-man roster.

The roster includes numerous pieces acquired via free agency over the offseason, including Alec Martinez and Teuvo Teravainen, as well as returning stars like Connor Bedard and Seth Jones.

The team will carry 14 forwards and seven defensemen into their opening game against Utah, with Nolan Allan expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday.

Wyatt Kaiser will begin the season on injured reserve, the Blackhawks announced.

Here is the team’s full roster:

Forwards - Joey Anderson, Andreas Athanasiou, Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi, Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato, Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall, Philipp Kurashev, Pat Maroon, Ilya Mikheyev, Lukas Reichel, Craig Smith, Teuvo Teravainen

Defensemen – Nolan Allan, TJ Brodie, Seth Jones, Alec Martinez, Connor Murphy, Isaak Phillips, Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders – Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom

Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.

