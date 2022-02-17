Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

The 2022 Winter Olympics may be nearing an end, but the excitement isn't over yet.

After a big medal night in Beijing, more will be on the line Thursday night and into Friday.

Day 14 in Beijing -- Thursday night and Friday morning in the United States -- features a number of medals in freestyle skiing, speed skating, curling and more.

Outside of the medal events and team tournaments, there will be a pairs short program in figure skating and two-woman bobsled heats.

Here's what to watch Thursday night and Friday morning in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Freestyle Skiing

The women's freeski halfpipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The halfpipe final, featuring Eileen Gu, Brita Sigourney, Hannah Faulhaber, and Carly Margulies, will air live on USA Network Thursday night. The event is also available on Peacock and NBC Olympics.

The men's ski cross qualifying round is set for 9:45 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 17. The final will be held at 12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

The men's qualifying round will be on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com on Thursday night and the final will also stream on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com with the semifinals set for 12:54 a.m. CT.

Figure Skating

The women's final, which saw some of the world's biggest names in figure skating take the ice, kicked off at 4 a.m. CT Thursday and aired live on USA, but for those who missed it, you'll have another chance to watch on television.

(See the biggest highlights here)

The women's event, which has been at the center of a controversial ruling as 15-year-old Kamila Valieva was allowed to perform despite testing positive for a banned substance before the Games, came to a close with one of the most emotional finishes.

Coverage of the event will air again in primetime on NBC, which starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You can also re-watch the entire stream here:

But figure skating isn't over yet. The pairs short program, which will feature Illinois skater Alexa Knierim, will kick off early Friday, starting at 4:30 a.m. CT.

Below is the full event and streaming information for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Ice Hockey

The men's hockey semifinals get underway at the 2022 Winter Olympics when Finland takes on Slovakia. That first semifinal contest starts at 10:10 p.m. CT Thursday.

The second men's Olympic semifinal match between ROC and Sweden is set for 7:10 a.m. CT Friday.

The Olympic men's hockey semifinals will both air on USA Network.

U.S. hockey fans might want to see how far Slovakia makes it in the tournament. Team USA was stunned earlier in the week after going undefeated in the preliminary round of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Curling

The United States' quest for a second-straight gold medal in men's curling has come to an end, but they still have a shot at a medal.

After winning the country's first gold in the sport during the 2018 Games, Team USA lost 8-4 to top-seeded Great Britain during a back-and-forth semifinal matchup on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. team of John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, and Colin Hufman will take on Canada in the bronze medal game Friday at 12:05 a.m. CT on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Speed Skating

The 1000m in men's speed skating is the first of the two overnight medal events beginning at 2:30 a.m. CT on Friday. USA Network will broadcast the final.

Biathlon

Beside the women's freeski halfpipe,the men's ski cross and speed skating, Day 14 at the Winter Olympics will feature a gold medal in the men's 15km mass start in biathlon.