Miss Watching Women's Figure Skating Free Skate Final Live? Here's How to Watch it Again

It was a shocking finale for the women's figure skating program Thursday morning.

The women's event, which has been at the center of a controversial ruling as 15-year-old Kamila Valieva was allowed to perform despite testing positive for a banned substance before the Games, came to a close with one of the most emotional finishes.

Thursday morning's program saw some stunning performances, unfortunate falls and shocking struggles leading up to a chaotic podium moment. But if you missed watching it live, you'll be able to see it all again.

When and how can you watch the women's figure skating free skate final again?

The women's final, which saw some of the world's biggest names in figure skating take the ice, kicked off at 4 a.m. CT Thursday and aired live on USA, but for those who missed it, you'll have another chance to watch on television (or if you want to see the highlights scroll down).

Coverage of the event will air again in primetime on NBC, which starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You can also re-watch the entire stream here:

The women's event started with the short program Tuesday and concluded Thursday with the free skate.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for replays; check full schedule for detailed information.

See Some of the Biggest Skating Performances Below

(Warning: spoiler alerts below)

If you're not looking to wait until Thursday evening for a recap, see some of the highlights from the competition below.

Gold medal favorite, 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva, missed the podium after struggling during her performance, keeping the Russian Olympic Committee from a podium sweep and paving the way for a medal ceremony many thought wouldn't happen as a doping scandal surrounding Valieva overshadowed the women's event.

To say Valieva struggled in the free skate would be an understatement. After finishing in first in the short program, the 15-year-old had two falls and two stumbles in the free skate. Her total score of 224.09 put her in fourth.

Valieva entered the free skate in the lead, but finished in fourth behind fellow ROC skaters Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto.

The United States had three figure skaters performing, but all three of Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen fell short of the podium.

She is radiating! ✨



A spectacular program from Alysa Liu. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/iKv3HdeWEy — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 17, 2022

Chen's routine had a number of technical mistakes, including a fall on her final jump in the routine. She received a score of 115.82, which when added to her short program score 64.11, gave the American a total score of 179.93, good for 16th.