‘All of us Jasons': Jason Kelce impersonators gather for look-a-like contest

Fishtown's Paul Crossley won Bird Gang liquor for his ability to look like the retired football player

By Hayden Mitman

Look-a-like contests are relatively popular lately but, they can seem kind of same-y.

On Sunday, there was a Jalen Hurts look-a-like contest and last month, Philadelphia residents battled it out for who looked most like the actor Miles Teller.

On Saturday, there was a competition wedged between the two that took look-a-like competitions to new heights -- a Jason Kelce look-a-like contest in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square.

When the Kelce doppelgangers gathered and all was said and done, Fishtown's Paul Crossley took home the title as the best Jason Kelce.

It was a title he didn't take lightly.

"Very tough competition. You know, a lot of guys looked exactly like me, to be honest out here," he said. "It was kind of freaky. But, everyone came up and had a good time and here we are. We all pulled together, all of us Jasons and they were great. They were great competitors.

Crossley won Bird Gang liquor for his ability to look like the retired football player.

