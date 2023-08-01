Reward offered after suspect shoots letter carrier, robs another in Chicago

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of a suspect that shot a letter-carrier and robbed another in a 15-minute span on Tuesday in Chicago.

According to authorities, the first incident occurred on Chicago’s Northwest Side in the 3200 block of North Kildare at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 52-year-old letter-carrier was robbed at gunpoint during that incident, and was shot in the leg.

The letter-carrier was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and his condition had later stabilized, according to officials.

In a new update on Tuesday night, it was revealed the same suspect potentially was involved in another robbery 15 minutes later in the 1800 block of North Sawyer.

Police say a letter-carrier was robbed at gunpoint in that location before the suspect fled the scene.

The USPIS is now offering a reward for up to $50,000 for information that results in the capture of the suspect in the case.

That male suspect was wearing a light gray-hooded sweatshirt, gray pants with “Reebok” wrapped around the leg, Jordan sneakers with a blue crown emblem and blue stripes, and a backwards blue cap with stickers on the bill.

The suspect was seen driving a stolen white Kia sedan with Illinois license plates BF 73931.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call USPIS at 877-876-2455, and to ask to speak to law enforcement, according to officials.