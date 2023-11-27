Shots fired after large fight near Northwestern's Chicago campus

Chicago police are continuing to investigate after a report of shots fired sent shockwaves through Northwestern University’s downtown campus Monday.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call of shots fired near a campus building in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue just after 9 p.m. Monday.

Those officers spoke to a witness who said there was a “large fight” in the street involving multiple assailants.

During that altercation, a woman was seen pulling out a weapon and firing at least one shot. The crowd then fled the scene, according to Chicago police.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While Northwestern officials sent an alert to students, faculty and media that there were “assailants in custody” in connection with the incident, Chicago police indicated they had not taken any suspects into custody, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.