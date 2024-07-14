Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vowed to be in "close communication" with teams coordinating security for the Republican National Convention after Saturday's shooting during former President Donald Trump's campaign rally, just two days before the planned start of the convention.

A shooter opened fire just minutes into the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one spectator and seriously injuring another person. Trump said in a Truth Social post hours after the attack that he was shot in the ear.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Evers said, "My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation."

"We cannot be a country that accepts political violence of any kind—that is not who we are as Americans," he added.

Despite being injured, Trump will still head to Milwaukee for the convention, according to a campaign statement.

"...President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States," the statement read, in part.

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place July 15-18.

