Who is the Speaker of the House? Mike Johnson reelected by razor-thin margin

Rep. Mike Johnson narrowly won his first full two-year term as House Speaker on Friday following a boost from President-elect Donald Trump and a change in course from two GOP hard-right holdouts.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican and self-described “MAGA conservative,” obtained the 218 votes he needed to be re-elected speaker on the first ballot. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader, secured 215 votes.

A collection of hardline Republicans convened in the back of the House chamber during a tense roll call, one by one declining to vote or choosing another lawmaker. Texas Rep. Keith Self, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman all voted against Johnson during the initial vote. However, Self and Norman switched their vote after speaking with him away from cameras.

Johnson walked into the Capitol on Friday morning seemingly optimistic about his chances of being reelected speaker by his conference despite growing frustrations amongst far-right members of the party. Some members of the far right have grown increasingly frustrated with Johnson’s leadership and his handling of funding fights such as the recent short-term spending bill.

When asked by a reporter what his message was to his holdouts, the Louisiana Republican said, “We need to unify,” adding that the speaker election “is not just about one person but about moving forward with the America First agenda, the mandate given forward by the American people.”

Trump announced his endorsement earlier this week. Prior to Friday's vote, Trump said Johnson was "very close to having 100% support."

Johnson ascended to the speakership in October 2023 almost by accident after Republicans struggled to replace Kevin McCarthy, R-California following his unprecedented removal. Johnson’s handling of major funding fights has turned at least a few allies into detractors.

Johnson was the fourth nominee considered to replace McCarthy.

McCarthy had only been speaker himself for nine months when he was removed — he was first elected speaker in January 2023 after four days of voting and 15 ballots.