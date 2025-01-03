What time is the House Speaker vote? House to vote on whether to reelect Mike Johnson as speaker

When the 119th Congress is sworn in Friday, Jan. 3, House Speaker Mike Johnson will fight for his political life — again.

While the Louisiana Republican has the support of President-elect Donald Trump, it will be House Republicans who will decide whether to reelect him to his post as Speaker of the House. Far-right Republicans have at times grown frustrated with Johnson’s leadership and are prone to demanding concessions when their votes become essential.

Johnson commands one of the slimmest majorities in modern times, 220-215, having lost seats in the November election. That leaves him relying on almost every Republican for support in the face of Democratic opposition.

If every one of the 434 House members shows up for the vote, Johnson will need at least 218 votes -- nearly every Republican to vote for him to become speaker.

The vote for Speaker of the House is set to begin sometime before 12 p.m. CT. Results will be formally declared by the Clerk after a tally.

"Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!!" Trump wrote. "A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!"

Johnson ascended to the speakership in October 2023 almost by accident after Republicans struggled to replace Kevin McCarthy, R-California following his unprecedented removal. Johnson’s handling of major funding fights has turned at least a few allies into detractors.

Johnson was the fourth nominee considered to replace McCarthy.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

McCarthy had only been speaker himself for nine months when he was removed — he was first elected speaker in January 2023 after four days of voting and 15 ballots.