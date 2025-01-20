Donald Trump

Which Inauguration Day events are left after Trump sworn in? Inaugural ball and more

While the swearing-in ceremony may have been the biggest event of Inauguration Day, it was just one part of a packed agenda.

By NBC News, NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

President-elect Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's 47th president on Monday, promising to end America's decline and “completely and totally reverse” the actions of now-former President Joe Biden, who defeated him four years ago.

The day started with a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square and included tea with Joe and Jill Biden and a ride over to the Capitol with the 46th president, where Trump took the oath of office.

Trump planned to act swiftly in the subsequent hours as dozens of executive orders on a wide array of issues were prepared for his signature.

While the swearing-in ceremony may have been the biggest event of Inauguration Day, it was just one part of a packed itinerary - although an integral one. As of the late afternoon, the day was far from over.

Scores are expected to participate in a Presidential Parade this afternoon, and three separate balls will take place before night's end.

While the exact timing for each event hasn't been released, here are the events planned through the remainder of the day:

  • Presidential Parade 
    Capital One Arena
  • Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House  
  • Commander in Chief Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 
  • Liberty Inaugural Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 
  • Starlight Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 
