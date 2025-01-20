Live updates: Trump will start second term with blitz of executive actions

What to Know
- Donald Trump is expected to sign dozens of executive orders on Monday, targeting immigration enforcement and the federal workforce, among other interests.
- On the campaign trail, he promised to implement mass deportations, impose tariffs on China, reverse President Joe Biden's orders on equity and roll back energy and climate measures, among other actions, "on Day 1."
- Over the weekend, he also promised to issue an order giving TikTok a reprieve from a law he set in motion during his first term in office, requiring it to divest from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, over national security concerns.
- Signing ceremonies for at least some of the orders are expected at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET.
- While some of his pledges are feasible under executive power, many others will likely face legal and Constitutional challenges.
Follow along below for live updates on the executive actions on the first day of the second Trump administration: