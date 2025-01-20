What time is the Trump Inauguration today? Channel, schedule, how to watch and more

Editor's Note: The live blog for Inauguration Day can be found here. Live coverage begins at 9 a.m. CT in the player above.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the United State's 47th president on Inauguration Day Monday, Jan. 20 as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

But when exactly does the inauguration take place, and when will Trump officially take office?

The swearing-in ceremony itself will be conducted inside, in the Capitol rotunda, where Trump will also deliver his inaugural address, due to the extreme cold Washington D.C. and much of the country is facing. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said supporters could watch the ceremony on a stream at the Capitol One Arena

After he is sworn in, Trump is expected to sign more than 50 executive orders — and possibly more than 100 — on the first day of his second presidency, according to a person in his transition operation.

As Inauguration Day gets underway, here's what to know.

What time is the Trump inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET.

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.

Live special coverage of the day's events will begin starting at 9 a.m. CT.

When does Trump take office for 2025?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

Channel, and how to watch live

NBC Chicago and NBC News will offer live special coverage of the day's events beginning at 9 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and via our 24/7 streaming channel here. It will also be streamed in the player at the top of this story.

You can also watch a series of events live on NBC Chicago's YouTube channel.

Full schedule of events

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced the following schedule for inaugural events:

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

US Capitol Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service

Inauguration Day performers: Village People, Carrie Underwood and more

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump's inauguration and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Other inauguration ceremony performers will include two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Rapper Nelly will also perform at Trump's inauguration ceremony. Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., spoke about his upcoming performance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration events Jan. 20, defending his decision amid backlash.

“I’m not here to take up for Trump, I’m not here to take up for Republicans. I’m not here to take up for Democrats,” Nelly said, later adding, “Performing for somebody and voting for somebody is two different things. Endorsing people is two different things.”

Full performer list here.

There will also be a lineup of groups participating in the Presidential Parade. See the full lineup here.

What executive orders will Trump sign?

Trump, who is scheduled to take the oath of office inside the Capitol at noon, intends to sign several of the orders in front of a crowd at an event in Capital One Arena in Washington later in the afternoon Monday.

The first wave of Trump's executive orders, some of which may be rolled out later in the week, are expected to include a mix of campaign trail promises, reversals of outgoing President Joe Biden's policies and a restructuring of the federal workforce.

The most highly anticipated action for many in Trump's MAGA political base is an order declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a broader effort to crack down on illegal immigration and other cross-border crimes.

"You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make [you] extremely happy, lots of them. ... We have to set our country on the proper course," Trump said Sunday at a rally at Capital One Arena. "By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will in some form or another, be on their way back home."

More on the executive orders can be found here.