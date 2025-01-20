Editor's Note: Live coverage of Inauguration Day from Washington D.C. will appear in the player above. The live blog for Inauguration Day can be found here.

Inauguration Day is underway as many gather to witness President-elect Donald Trump become the 47th president of the United States, but when will he officially take office?

While Trump made numerous appearances early Monday morning, he won't be sworn in right away.

The swearing-in ceremony itself will be conducted inside, in the Capitol rotunda, where Trump will also deliver his inaugural address, due to the extreme cold Washington D.C. and much of the country is facing. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said supporters could watch the ceremony on a stream at the Capitol One Arena.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin around 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET.

As for when Trump takes office, under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office to Trump. It’s the fifth inauguration for Roberts, who swore in Barack Obama twice, Joe Biden once and now will stand opposite Trump for a second time.

After he is sworn in, Trump is expected to sign more than 50 executive orders — and possibly more than 100 — on the first day of his second presidency, according to a person in his transition operation.

Full schedule of events

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced the following schedule for inaugural events:

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

US Capitol Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025