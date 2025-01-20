What is CBP One? Border app shut down by Trump administration

CBP One, a border app that has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the United States with eligibility to work, was abruptly shut down on Monday, shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection posted a notice on its website, explaining the app was no longer accessible.

"Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled," the notice read.

On Monday, migrants who had scored coveted appointments weeks ago found them canceled. Demand for appointments long outstripped supply, with an average of about 280,000 people competing for 1,450 daily slots toward the end of last year, according to CBP.

Supporters contended the app has helped bring order to the border and reduced illegal crossings. However, Trump previously said he would end it as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection debuted CBP One near the end of Trump’s first term as a way for customs brokers to schedule inspections and for visitors with short-term visas to extend stays.

Biden administration officials have portrayed CBP One as a key success in its strategy to create legal pathways at the border while deterring illegal crossings. They note people in life-threatening circumstances can come to a border crossing without an appointment to plead their case.

Critics asserted it prioritizes a lottery system over people who have long lived in the U.S. illegally while paying taxes and people who have waited years for visas.