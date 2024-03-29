The 10 most in-demand remote jobs paying over $100,000 that companies are hiring for right now

Remote jobs are getting harder to come by.

As of December 2023, remote jobs made up less than 10% of postings advertised on LinkedIn, down from a high of 20.6% in March 2022 — even though close to half of jobseekers prefer remote roles.

The good news for remote jobseekers is that some industries are still hiring for roles that can be done from home, and many come with six-figure salaries.

To examine where remote hiring is happening the most for high-paying jobs, FlexJobs identified the top 10 occupations with the highest number of remote job openings on their site between January and March 2024 that pay more than $100,000.

The top industries offering ample remote work opportunities with six-figure salaries include tech, marketing and project management, per FlexJobs data provided to CNBC Make It.

With that in mind, here are some in-demand, high-paying remote jobs that can earn you a salary of $100,000 or more, according to data from FlexJobs and Payscale:

1. Senior software engineer

Average salary: $126,956

2. Product manager

Average salary: $106,525

3. Senior product designer

Average salary: $128,618

4. Senior product marketing manager

Average salary: $135,558

5. Engineering manager

Average salary: $121,560

6. Senior DevOps engineer

Average salary: $129,515

7. Senior data engineer

Average salary: $128,783

8. Senior project manager

Average salary: $104,496

9. Regional sales director

Average salary: $109,268

10. Senior machine learning engineer

Average salary: $155,722

Some of the fastest-growing remote jobs are in STEM fields (engineering, product design, data science), which have seen steady remote job growth in the past year despite recent layoffs in the tech sector, says Toni Frana, FlexJobs' lead career expert.

"We've seen some pretty dramatic changes over the last year with the introduction and adoption of various AI technologies," she adds. "Organizations across different industries need tech talent that can help them innovate and keep pace with the quick-changing landscape, and hiring remotely helps them expand their applicant pool."

While several of the most in-demand remote jobs are senior-level positions, there are some intermediate and entry-level remote roles companies have been increasingly hiring for in recent months, including account executives, customer service representatives and staff accountants, Frana points out, citing FlexJobs internal data.

If you're looking to land a high-paying remote job, Frana recommends tailoring your search around different keywords (for example: "work from home," "virtual," "telecommute" or "flexible"). Pair these keywords with related job titles or skill sets (for example: "virtual project manager").

You should also consider updating your technical skills. Frana says remote employers are eager to hire candidates who can "quickly adapt" to new technologies, whether it's an AI tool or new data analytics software, and use these tools to work more efficiently. She recommends checking out YouTube tutorials on different tools, or considering an online certificate program.

Frana adds: "Any technical skill you can highlight on your resume will be highly valuable to employers as the remote work landscape continues to evolve."

