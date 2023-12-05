Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took his trolling of indicted Senate colleague Bob Menendez to a new level Monday by enlisting recently ousted Rep. George Santos to record a sarcastic video targeting Menendez, D-N.J.

“Hey Bobby! Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up,” Santos said on Cameo, an app that allows people to pay celebrities to record personalized videos. “You stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there.”

"Stay strong. Merry Christmas," the video concludes with Santos smiling.

Santos was expelled from Congress on Friday after a House Ethics Committee report found there was “substantial evidence” that he broke multiple laws. Santos also faces federal charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Santos charges $200 to book a personal video, according to his Cameo page, which he links to in his X bio. A spokesperson from Fetterman's Senate office said the video was paid for with campaign funds.

"I don’t think Mr. Clickbait’s donors would appreciate him enriching George Santos," Menendez told NBC News when he was asked about the Cameo video. "I’m surprised he didn’t ask his parents for the money."

